SportsWorld

Pressure led Rooney to take to the bottle

LONDON • Ex-England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said he was not prepared for the pressure that came with his rise to elite-level football as a teenager and he turned to drink to cope with his problems.

Now Derby manager, the 36-year-old told the Daily Mail he continued to drink heavily until the birth of his first son Kai in 2009 to cope with the "build-up of everything".

REUTERS

Giroud brace in Milan derby opens up race

MILAN • Olivier Giroud bust the Italian Serie A title race wide open on Saturday, with a quick-fire Milan derby brace in a 2-1 win which moves AC to within one point of leaders and champions Inter(53).

Ivan Perisic's opener was not enough to prevent Inter slipping to their first league home defeat since October 2020 and boosts AC's chances of a first title since 2010-11.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hosts Cameroon third after shoot-out

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Hosts Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after wiping out a three-goal deficit against Burkina Faso to draw 3-3, before winning 5-3 on penalties.

Ambroise Oyongo scored the decisive spot kick as the Indomitable Lions atoned for their shoot-out nightmare in the semi-finals on Thursday, when they missed three penalties against Egypt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE