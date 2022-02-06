Sports World

NSL back on a roll after Covid-19 case

The Netball Super League returned to its regular programme with all three matches played at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The match between Swifts Barracudas and Sneakers Stingrays was postponed last week after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Sneakers beat Fier Orcas 63-51 yesterday, Blaze Dolphins defeated Mission Mannas 50-34, and the Swifts won 53-39 against the Magic Marlins.

Six Nations champs Wales lose opener

DUBLIN • Reigning Six Nations champions Wales got their 2022 campaign off to a poor start, losing 29-7 to Ireland in Dublin yesterday.

Ireland, who were third in the previous edition, ran in four tries to Wales' one, with Andrew Conway notching two and Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose also crossing the line.

Maguire, Alex widen gap at Fort Myers

MIAMI • American Marina Alex and Ireland's Leona Maguire separated themselves from the pack on Friday to share the second-round lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Fort Myers, Florida.

Maguire carded a bogey-free, seven-under 65, tying for the low round of the day, to jump to 13-under 131.

Later, Alex birdied her final two holes to polish off a six-under 66 and go level with Maguire.

REUTERS