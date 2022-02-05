SportsWorld: Thiem targets Indian Wells return

Thiem targets Indian Wells return

LONDON • Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who has been sidelined since last June with a wrist injury, said on Thursday he hopes to be back on court at the Indian Wells Masters next month.

The Austrian, who has fallen to world No. 37 from a career high of third, has pulled out of upcoming tournaments in Argentina, Rio de Janeiro and Chile.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alex, Hataoka share Drive On C'ship lead

MIAMI • American Marina Alex and Japan's Nasa Hataoka fired seven-under 65s on Thursday to share the 18-hole opening-round lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Fort Myers, Florida.

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, Leona Maguire of Ireland and Sweden's Linnea Johansson are tied for third at six under.

REUTERS

Bruce takes charge of West Bromwich

LONDON • Championship side West Bromwich Albion have hired Steve Bruce as their new head coach, the second-tier English club announced on Thursday, a day after the Baggies fired Valerien Ismael.

Bruce had been out of a job since he left English Premier League side Newcastle United in October by mutual consent, two weeks after a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium took over the Magpies.

REUTERS

Barca official resigns after Nadal remark

BARCELONA • Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed on Thursday that Barca Foundation vice-president Alfons Godall has left his post after calling Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, a known supporter of Real Madrid, an "enemy of the state".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE