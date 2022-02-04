Sports World: BT, Discovery in talks for sports TV tie-up

BT, Discovery in talks for sports TV tie-up

LONDON • British telecoms giant BT Group yesterday said it had entered exclusive discussions with American counterpart Discovery to create a joint venture between BT Sport and pan-European TV network Eurosport.

BT said it considered selling its sports arm, but it decided a TV partnership to combine broadcast rights to the Olympic Games, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, cycling's Grand Tours and tennis' Grand Slams among others was a better option.

REUTERS

Cyclist Bernal needs another operation

BOGOTA (Colombia) • Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal will undergo a second round of neurosurgery following a serious crash during training in Colombia last week, the Bogota clinic where he was being treated has said.

The 2019 Tour de France winner and reigning Giro D'Italia champion has revealed the bus accident, which left the cyclist with multiple fractures, almost turned him into "a paraplegic".

REUTERS

Cricket official quits after England flop

LONDON • Ashley Giles "stepped down" from his role as managing director of England men's cricket on Wednesday as he paid the price for a woeful 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia last month.

The humiliating reverse followed a poor 2021 when England lost nine of their 15 Tests and were beaten in the semi-finals of the World Twenty20, and the British media have reported that coach Chris Silverwood could also be relieved of his duties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Transgender swimmers' new rules

NEW YORK • USA Swimming has unveiled a new policy that would allow transgender athletes to swim in elite events by setting out criteria that aims to mitigate any unfair advantages, such as those associated with someone born male who competes in women's events.

The Athlete Inclusion, Competitive Equity and Eligibility Policy, effective immediately, attempts to maintain a level playing field for cisgender athletes while being inclusive of transgender competitors.

REUTERS