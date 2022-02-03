Sports World: Greenwood granted bail after arrest

Greenwood granted bail after arrest

LONDON • Mason Greenwood, suspended by his club Manchester United, was released on bail yesterday after being arrested on suspicion of raping a woman.

He was in police custody since Sunday after his girlfriend posted on social media she had been bloodied and bruised, while in a voice recording, the England forward, 20, was heard demanding sex against her will.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ko back as No. 1 as Korda slips to second

LOS ANGELES • South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young has reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking from American Nelly Korda, despite not playing in an event this season.

Both players have traded the honour for the past eight months. Ko's last stint at the summit was in November.

REUTERS

Retired Brady will pursue new passions

MIAMI • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, one of National Football League's greatest players, announced his retirement on Tuesday after winning a record seven Super Bowls.

The 44-year-old, who spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, said he had tried his "very best these past 22 years" but he now had to focus his "time and energy on other things".

REUTERS