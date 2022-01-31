Sports World: Barca sign Traore on loan from Wolves

Barca sign Traore on loan from Wolves

MADRID • Adama Traore will return to Barcelona after signing on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Saturday. Barca said they would pay Traore's wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent.

Spain international Traore, 26, came up through the academy at the Nou Camp and made four appearances for the senior side before joining Aston Villa in 2015. He then spent two seasons at Middlesbrough, and has played 154 times for Wolves since arriving in 2018 for a then club-record fee of £18 million (S$32.7 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

United's Greenwood barred from training

MANCHESTER • Manchester United have banned forward Mason Greenwood from training and playing "until further notice", said the club in a statement yesterday after a woman accused him of assault.

Earlier yesterday, video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the woman's Instagram account before being deleted. United said they "do not condone violence of any kind" and would make no further comment until the "facts have been established".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cameroon, Burkina Faso in Afcon semis

DOUALA • Cameroon and Burkina Faso qualified for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, with Karl Toko-Ekambi's double leading the hosts to a 2-0 win over Gambia before the Stallions edged Tunisia 1-0 in the late game.

Cameroon march on to a last-four showdown with Egypt or Morocco as they continue their quest for a sixth continental title, while Burkina Faso will face either Senegal or Equatorial Guinea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Makabu keeps WBC cruiserweight crown

LOS ANGELES • Ilunga Makabu retained his World Boxing Council cruiserweight world title with a split-decision victory over Thabiso Mchunu in Warren, Ohio, on Saturday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Makabu beat the South African challenger for the second time, after stopping him in the 11th round back in 2015 in Durban. This time it was a close, strategic bout with two judges scoring it in favour of Makabu, 115-113 and 116-112, and the third judge seeing it 115-113 for Mchunu.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE