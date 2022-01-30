Sports World

Juve snap up Serie A's joint-top scorer

••••ROME • Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has completed his transfer to Juventus from Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a four-year deal worth up to €92 million (S$139 million) on his 22nd birthday, the Turin club confirmed on Friday.

Vlahovic has been the revelation of the first half of the season in Italy and is the league's joint top scorer with Ciro Immobile on 17 goals.

The deal, which runs until June 30, 2026, is worth €81.6 million with potential add-ons of up to €10 million.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Walker out for three European games

LONDON • Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been banned for three European matches after his Champions League red card against RB Leipzig.

The right-back was sent off for an ugly foul on striker Andre Silva in City's final Champions League group match on Dec 7. The suspension, handed down by Uefa on Friday, rules him out of both legs of City's last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fury-Whyte bout set for Britain this year

LONDON • Tyson Fury will defend his World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in Britain later this year, the reigning champion's promoters confirmed, adding that a venue and date will be announced "in due course".

The undefeated Fury, who has not fought since knocking out Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October, welcomed the announcement by posting a video on social media, saying that "The Gypsy King is coming home".

REUTERS