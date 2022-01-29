SportsWorld: Catch Winter Olympics action

Catch Winter Olympics action

Viewers in Singapore can catch the Feb 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics on Mediacorp's meWatch, StarHub and Singtel.

The opening and closing ceremonies will also be shown live on Mediacorp Channel 5 on Feb 4 and Feb 20 (8pm) respectively, with daily highlights at 2pm and 9.30pm.

Singtel customers can follow the Games via Ch 21-23, Singtel TV Go and video streaming platform Cast. StarHub customers can tune in via Ch 250-252 or by using StarHub's TV+ streaming app.

Saudis on track to qualify for Qatar

JEDDAH • Saudi Arabia remain in pole position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, thanks to a 1-0 win over Oman on Thursday that ensured they cannot finish outside the top three in Asia's Group B.

Firas Al-Buraikan's winner means the Saudis are guaranteed at least a play-off spot after moving four points clear of second-placed Japan (15). Both sides meet in a top-of-the-table clash in Saitama on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Fury hints bout with Whyte a sure thing

LONDON • World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's proposed showdown with Dillian Whyte appears to be nearing, after he vowed on Thursday to annihilate the mandatory challenger to his belt.

Fury called his future opponent a "bum", adding on Instagram that he "could not wait to punch Dillian Whyte's face right in".

REUTERS