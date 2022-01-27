Sports World: S'pore lose 1-0 to Thailand at Asia Cup

S'pore lose 1-0 to Thailand at Asia Cup

The national hockey team suffered a 1-0 defeat by Thailand yesterday in the fifth to eighth place play-off of the Women's Asia Cup.

Natthakarn Aunjai's goal in the 60th minute was enough to seal the win for Thailand at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. Singapore will face Indonesia in the play-off for seventh spot today.

IOC to meet Peng in Beijing next month

ATHENS • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) spoke with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Olympics, it said yesterday.

The former top women's doubles player in November alleged that ex-Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that social media post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks. "Since the first call... on 21 November 2021, the IOC team has kept in touch with her and had a number of conversations with her - the last one just the past week," said an IOC spokesman.

REUTERS

Aubameyang to miss Dubai training camp

LONDON • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been omitted from Arsenal's squad for their Dubai training camp and will remain in London, reported Sky Sports.

The star striker has not featured for the club since Dec 6 after a disciplinary breach, which also saw him stood down as captain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE