Sports World: China's Xi meets Bach in Beijing

China's Xi meets Bach in Beijing

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday met International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in Beijing, just over a week before the Winter Games are due to kick off on Feb 4 in a "closed-loop" bubble.

The pair discussed Covid-19 countermeasures and Bach, fresh out of a three-day isolation after arriving over the weekend, reportedly told Mr Xi "China is now a winter sports country, and this is the start of a new era for global winter sports". REUTERS

Bernal 'stable' after training accident

BOGOTA (Colombia) • Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal is "conscious" and "stable" following a training accident with a bus in his native Colombia, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday.

The Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was being treated, announced that he had undergone an operation for a fractured leg, knee cap and a collapsed lung.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Joshua denies $27m payoff to end fight

LONDON • Boxer Anthony Joshua said on Monday he was "in control of my own destiny", refuting reports he had agreed a £15 million (S$27 million) deal to step aside from his world heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Several media reports suggested the Briton would allow the Ukrainian, who won their first clash last September, to fight Britain's Tyson Fury in a unification title bout, if the money was right.

REUTERS

Hungary's Csollany dies of Covid-19 at 51

BUDAPEST • Hungary's 2000 Olympics gold medal-winning gymnast Szilveszter Csollany has died of Covid-19 aged 51, local authorities said on Monday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid tribute to Csollany, who was reportedly vaccinated, on Facebook, writing: "Farewell champion."

REUTERS

Fiorentina want $106m for Vlahovic

ROME • Fiorentina are open to selling Dusan Vlahovic this month but value him at more than €70 million (S$106 million) and want cash up front, sporting director Daniele Prade said on Monday.

The Serb is the joint top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals and has attracted interest from Juventus and Arsenal.

REUTERS