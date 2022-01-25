SportsWorld

Brady takes break to decide Bucs future

NEW YORK • National Football League great Tom Brady is reportedly planning to take "a month or longer" to decide whether to play next season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional play-offs on Sunday.

The 44-year-old, the oldest active player in the league, led the Bucs to the Super Bowl last season - his seventh overall - but his team failed to retain the trophy as they fell 30-27.

He has said he wants to play until at least 45 and has offered no hint that he does not plan to honour the final year of his current deal that will pay him US$25.4 million (S$34.2 million).

Tunisia stun 10-man Nigeria to advance

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Tunisia shocked heavyweights Nigeria 1-0 and Burkina Faso edged out Gabon in a penalty shootout on Sunday to set up an Africa Cup of Nations last-eight showdown.

Youssef Msakni netted the winner over the Super Eagles, who could not overcome Alex Iwobi's red card for a stamp on the goalscorer. Burkina Faso won 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Gabon.

Off-pitch drama for Real's Benzema

MADRID • Leaders Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 La Liga draw at home to Elche on Sunday, fighting back from 2-0 down with a penalty from Luka Modric and Eder Militao header in the last eight minutes to secure a share of the spoils.

It later emerged that Real forward Karim Benzema's house was broken into while the French striker was in action at the match, where he missed a penalty.

Barcelona, in fifth and 15 points behind Real (50), left it until three minutes from time before Frenkie de Jong grabbed the winner in a 1-0 away win over 19th-placed Alaves.

Cricketer faces ban for match-fixing

HARARE (Zimbabwe) • Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor yesterday tweeted he was facing a "multiple-year ban" from the sport after admitting he had taken cocaine and had accepted a US$15,000 (S$20,200) bribe from an Indian businessman in October 2019 to fix matches.

The 35-year-old batsman, who gave up the armband last year, added the International Cricket Council was finalising his sentence.

