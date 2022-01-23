Sports World

Vaccine mandate in Brazilian football

SAO PAULO • The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday players must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to take part in this year's league championship as part of tightening regulations.

Brazil coach Tite has already said he did not select Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers because he was not fully vaccinated.

Cantlay clings to slim lead at La Quinta

LOS ANGELES • Golfer Patrick Cantlay survived two bogeys over his final nine holes to card a four-under 68 and hold a one-stroke lead at The American Express PGA Tour event in La Quinta, California, on Friday.

The reigning FedExCup champion and world No. 4 moved to 14 under for the week, leading fellow American Tom Hoge (66) by a shot, with a five-way tie for third at 12-under 132.

Korda leads LPGA season-opener

ORLANDO (Florida) • Nelly Korda, the top-ranked women's golfer, shot a six-under 66 on Friday to vault herself past Mexico's Gaby Lopez and into the lead at the LPGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions in Orlando.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist overcame a bogey on the fifth hole at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club to record seven birdies, moving to 10-under 134, with Lopez (68) and American Danielle Kang (67) a stroke behind.

Formula One to ban pre-race fly-pasts

LONDON • Formula One will ban pre-race fly-pasts by military aircraft when the new season starts on March 20, but Britain's Red Arrows display team will be exempt, along with passenger jets using sustainable fuels.

The decision was taken for environmental reasons, with the motor sport determined to reduce its carbon footprint.

Mercedes let engine expert join Red Bull

LONDON • Formula One champions Mercedes on Friday agreed to let engine expert Ben Hodgkinson move to rivals Red Bull in May.

The head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains will become technical director of Red Bull's own engine company.

