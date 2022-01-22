SportsWorld: Holders Algeria dumped out of Afcon

Holders Algeria dumped out of Afcon

DOUALA • Reigning champions Algeria were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat by Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion on Thursday with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and debutants the Comoros all securing places in the last 16.

It is the fifth time in the last six tournaments that the reigning champions have failed to make the knockout phase.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lloris extends Spurs contract till 2024

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur announced yesterday that France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract.

The 35-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month but has committed his future to Spurs in a deal that runs until 2024.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cantlay and Hodges share La Quinta lead

LOS ANGELES • World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay roared out of the gate on the way to a 10-under 62 on Thursday and a share of the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's American Express alongside Lee Hodges.

Cantlay, the FedExCup champion, played the first seven holes at La Quinta in seven under thanks to five birdies and an eagle. He cooled off coming home, making just three birdies the rest of the way to join Hodges atop the leaderboard.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lopez leads LPGA Tour's season-opener

LOS ANGELES • Mexico's Gaby Lopez shot a five-under 67 on Thursday to grab a one-shot lead at the LPGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions.

The 29-player field is tightly packed, with 18 players shooting under par in the opening round at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is in a group of four players, one shot off the pace at four under.

REUTERS

Warriors beaten by Pacers in overtime

LOS ANGELES • Dominican rookie Chris Duarte led the injury-hit Indiana Pacers to a 121-117 National Basketball Association overtime triumph over Stephen Curry and the Golden Warriors on Thursday.

He had a career-best 27 points with seven rebounds and three assists, while Curry had 39 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE