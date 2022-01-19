SportsWorld

Cameroon draw but finish top of Group A

YAOUNDE • Cameroon gave up a second-half goal to Cape Verde as they were held to a 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations draw on Monday but the hosts, who had already reached the next round, still finished top of Group A.

Burkina Faso also made it to the knockout stage after a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia.

REUTERS

Shim to miss Games after ban upheld

SEOUL • South Korean speed skating star Shim Suk-hee's Beijing Winter Olympic hopes were dashed yesterday after she lost a court battle over a two-month ban that will rule her out of the Games.

Winner of four Olympic short-track medals, Shim was suspended by the Korea Skating Union for disparaging her teammates in leaked expletive-laden texts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sainz placed under house arrest, fined

PARIS • Former French cycling medical adviser Bernard Sainz was sentenced on Monday to 12 months under house arrest and fined €41,500 (S$63,750) for illegally practising medicine and pharmacology and inciting doping.

The 78-year-old, who will be electronically monitored, was also banned for five years from working in health or sport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE