SportsWorld

Tough ACL games await the Sailors

The Lion City Sailors' maiden Asian Champions League campaign will see them face Chinese Super League champions Shandong Taishan, Japanese Emperor's Cup holders Urawa Red Diamonds and the winners of the play-off between Daegu FC and Buriram United.

The Singapore Premier League champions were drawn into Group F of Asia's East Zone during yesterday's virtual draw in Kuala Lumpur.

Wolves pounce on injury-hit Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS • The Minnesota Timberwolves took advantage of the absence of Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to post a 119-99 victory on Sunday.

The hosts won for the fifth time in their past seven games, moving up to joint-seventh in the National Basketball Association.

REUTERS

E. Guinea upset holders Algeria

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Equatorial Guinea led a string of upsets at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday when they beat holders Algeria 1-0.

Algeria are now in danger of failing to progress to the next round. The Ivorians drew 2-2 with Sierra Leone, while Gambia and Mali were level at 1-1.

REUTERS