Sports World: China's Li three shots behind at Sony Open

China's Li three shots behind at Sony Open

LOS ANGELES • China's Li Haotong kept his sights on the Sony Open title with a second-round five-under 65 on Friday, as Japanese world amateur No. 1 Keita Nakajima reinforced his credentials as a rising star.

Li's 12-under 128 total left him in solo second and three behind 36-hole leader Russell Henley (63).

Nakajima carded a 64 and stands at nine-under in a share of fifth.

PGA TOUR

Warriors rebound for big win over Bulls

LOS ANGELES • Golden State claimed their most lopsided victory of the National Basketball Association season on Friday after beating hosts Chicago Bulls 138-96.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points as the Warriors rebounded from a 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

More batting woes for England at Ashes

HOBART • England's bowlers pegged back Australia with three wickets last night, but the hosts reached the close of play on three for 37 with a lead of 152 runs on the second day of the fifth Ashes test.

Fans witnessed the fall of 17 wickets as Australia were dismissed for 303 in the opening session and England's first innings ended on 188.

REUTERS