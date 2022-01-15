SportsWorld: Headache for England on day one of 5th Test

Headache for England on day one of 5th Test

HOBART (Tasmania) • Travis Head yesterday returned after recovering from Covid-19 to smash a belligerent 101 and Cameron Green made 74 to revive Australia after a top-order collapse on the opening day of cricket's day-night final Ashes Test against England.

The tourists have already lost the five-Test Series following heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, while Sydney ended in a draw.

REUTERS

Bilbao beat Atletico to set up Real clash

RIYADH • Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to defeat La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday and set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, who will be without Dani Carvajal for the game after he tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

After a goal-less first half, Unai Simon's own goal gave Diego Simeone's men the lead before strikes by Yeray Alvarez and Nico Williams sent Bilbao into tomorrow's showpiece match in Saudi Arabia.

REUTERS

Cameroon the first to reach knockout stage

YAOUNDE • Host nation Cameroon became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday as captain Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both scored twice in a 4-1 demolition of Ethiopia in Yaounde.

Meanwhile, Tunisia's protest over their bizarre 1-0 defeat by Mali, during which the referee blew the final whistle twice before full-time, was thrown out the same evening after it was revealed under-fire referee Janny Sikazwe had been suffering from heatstroke and dehydration.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brazil drop Lodi as he is not fully vaccinated

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil coach Tite on Thursday left out Renan Lodi for their World Cup qualifiers away to Ecuador (Jan 27) and at home to Paraguay (Feb 1) because the Atletico Madrid defender has not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tite, who recalled 38-year-old Barcelona defender Dani Alves, added that vaccination "is a social responsibility". Ecuador requires people entering the country to be fully vaccinated.

REUTERS