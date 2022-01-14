Sports World: Newcastle sign Wood, Villa poach Digne

Newcastle sign Wood, Villa poach Digne

LONDON • Newcastle United yesterday signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from relegation rivals Burnley, marking their second transfer of the Saudi era after Kieran Trippier's arrival last week.

British media reported that Newcastle paid Burnley £25 million (S$46.2 million) for the 30-year-old.

Aston Villa also made their second signing of the January transfer window, landing defender Lucas Digne from Everton in a deal worth up to £25 million, a week after snagging Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

REUTERS

Aubameyang back after quarantine

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang yesterday returned to training following the end of his Covid-19 quarantine, with the Arsenal striker confirming he is fit for his country's second game at the Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana today.

On Wednesday, debutants Gambia earned their first win, beating Mauritania 1-0. Ivory Coast skipper Max Gradel nabbed the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Equatorial Guinea and Mali defeated Tunisia 1-0 in a match marred by refereeing controversy.

Kipchoge, 37, to chase history at Paris 2024

PARIS • Kenya's two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge said on Wednesday he is seeking to make it a record-breaking three gold medals in a row at the 2024 Games in Paris.

The 37-year-old is not planning to retire as he can make history in France - besides the world record holder, only Ethiopian Abebe Bikila (1960, 1964) and East German Waldemar Cierpinski (1976, 1980) have won consecutive Olympic marathon titles.

Korda sisters headline LPGA season-opener

ORLANDO • Defending champion Jessica Korda, sister Nelly, the world No. 1 and Tokyo Games gold medallist, and Michelle Wie West are among the star-studded field committed to playing in the Jan 20-23 Tournament of Champions, the LPGA Tour's season-opening event in Orlando, Florida.

With a change in sponsors, the purse has also been increased by 25 per cent to US$1.5 million (S$2 million).

