Sports World : StarHub to air all four tennis Slams

StarHub to air all four tennis Slams

StarHub will be airing the four tennis Grand Slams, as the local telco announced yesterday that Sports+ subscribers will be able to watch the Australian and French Opens on beIN Sports 2 (Channel 211), while Wimbledon and the US Open will be shown on SPOTV (Channel 205).

Badminton's India Open, which features Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew, will also be shown on SPOTV and the StarHub TV+ app.

Sprinter Lendore, 29, dies after car crash

DALLAS • Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee yesterday confirmed the death of sprinter Deon Lendore, who was also working as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M University, at the age of 29.

American media reports said the three-time Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at the Rio and Tokyo Games, was involved in a car crash in Texas.

Champs Algeria draw as Nigeria beat Egypt

DOUALA (Cameroon) • Algeria began their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title with an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Sierra Leone in Douala, Cameroon, on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho's excellent first-half goal handed Nigeria a deserved 1-0 victory over a below-par Egypt in their opening game.

