SportsWorld

Cavani to stay at United till summer

LONDON • Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is staying at the club until the end of the season, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said.

The Uruguayan has been the subject of interest from other clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and their South American counterparts, with the January transfer window open for business.

His contract expires at the end of June, but Rangnick said he needed the 34-year-old to remain at Old Trafford until the summer as he is a "role model for the younger players".

REUTERS

Cameroon off to winning start

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace of penalties to give hosts Cameroon a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday in Yaounde as the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicked off after a build-up troubled by the coronavirus, security issues and logistic problems.

Sunday's victory was greeted with celebrations around the country, with fireworks also lighting up the sky in the economic capital Douala, where car horns and vuvuzelas sounded in the streets. Cape Verde also began their Afcon campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia, thanks to Julio Tavares' header.

REUTERS

Mourinho: Roma players 'too nice'

ROME • Jose Mourinho blasted his Roma players for being "too nice and too weak" on Sunday after they threw away a two-goal Italian Serie A lead in eight minutes to lose 4-3 to Juventus.

The Portuguese questioned the character of his team, who are eighth in the league, 17 points behind leaders and defending champions Inter Milan (49), and bemoaned the "lack of personality" in the dressing room.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE