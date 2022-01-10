Sports World: England hang on to salvage 4th Test tie

England hang on to salvage 4th Test tie

SYDNEY • England's walking wounded yesterday defied the Australia bowling attack to bat out a dramatic final day of the fourth Ashes Test for a morale-boosting thriller of a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The visitors, who failed to recapture the urn after the hosts won the first three Tests, ended on 270 for nine chasing a 388-run target.

Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler injured a finger and is due to fly home ahead of the fifth and final Test, which starts on Friday in Hobart, Tasmania.

Doubles by Benzema and Vinicius in win

MADRID • Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr both scored a brace to give the La Liga leaders a 4-1 home win over Valencia on Saturday , putting them back on track after the previous weekend's disappointing league loss to Getafe.

Benzema is now the fourth player in Real history to hit at least 300 goals in all competitions, after fellow greats Alfredo di Stefano, Raul Gonzalez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rivals Barcelona (32) fell 17 points behind Real after a 1-1 draw at Granada - Antonio Puertas equalised a minute from time to cancel out Luuk de Jong's opener, while the visitors also had Gavi sent off.

Rahm's 61 gives him 3rd-round joint lead

HONOLULU • Jon Rahm fired a 12-under 61 on Saturday to storm into a tie with Australian Cameron Smith (64) atop the leaderboard, heading into the final day of the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The Spaniard, who was 11 under on the final 12 holes, matched the best score of his career and tied the course record set earlier in the day by American Justin Thomas, a further nine shots back.

Both world No. 1 Rahm and Smith, on 26-under 193, had a five-stroke cushion over American Daniel Berger, who sat alone in third place at 21 under after carding a third-round 66.

