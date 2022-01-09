Sports World

Canada stun Russia, to play Spain in final

SYDNEY • Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov stunned defending champions Russia yesterday to send Canada into the ATP Cup final against Spain today.

Their Sydney showdown went to the wire after Shapovalov neutralised Roman Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening singles. But world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev then thrashed 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-0.

It forced the match into a doubles shoot-out which Canada clinched 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 to make their first final in the team event.

Another Khawaja ton sets stiff target

SYDNEY • Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the fourth Ashes cricket Test to help Australia to 265 for six declared on the fourth day yesterday, handing England an unlikely victory target of 388.

England, whose hopes of avoiding going 4-0 down in the series would seem to rest on obdurate batting and the weather, will resume on the final day on 30 without loss after Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley survived 11 overs before stumps.

US Women's Open offers US$10m now

LOS ANGELES • Prize money for the US Women's Open will jump from US$5.5 million to US$10 million (S$13.6 million) this year with plans to reach US$12 million in five years, the US Golf Association (USGA) said on Friday.

In addition to creating the richest purse in women's golf with this year's event from June 2-5 in Southern Pines, North Carolina, the USGA announced host venues for six future US Women's Opens and a presenting partner deal with health organisation ProMedica.

