SportsWorld: Thai prodigy ready for Singapore challenge

Thai prodigy ready for Singapore challenge

Thai 14-year-old golf prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat will compete in a professional event outside his country for the first time after the organisers yesterday confirmed his participation in this month's Singapore International and SMBC Singapore Open.

The US$1 million (S$1.36 million) Singapore International will be held at Tanah Merah Country Club from Jan 13 to 16, followed by Singapore's national Open, which offers US$1.25 million in prize money, at Sentosa Golf Club from Jan 20 to 23.

Trippier is first signing of Newcastle's Saudi owners

LONDON • Newcastle yesterday signed England full-back Kieran Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on a 21/2-year contract, marking the first acquisition of the new Saudi regime.

Sky Sports reported the deal, which was undisclosed, was worth £12 million (S$22 million) and it reunites the 31-year-old with Magpies manager Eddie Howe, his former boss at Burnley. Tripper said he was "delighted to be joining this fantastic club" and he "knew this was where I wanted to be".

REUTERS

Paul's triple-double helps leaders Suns beat Clippers

LOS ANGELES • Chris Paul posted his first triple-double (14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) of the season on Thursday to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 106-89 National Basketball Association victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns, who reached the NBA Finals last season and are among the favourites again, became the first team to win 30 games this season, improving to 30-8 and moving one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the league.

REUTERS

Covid-19 plans for Beijing Games on track, says WHO

GENEVA • Beijing's plans to ensure next month's 2022 Winter Olympics go ahead safely during the Covid-19 pandemic look strong, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan added that the UN health agency had worked with the International Olympic Committee to provide technical advice on the safe hosting of the Games. Meanwhile, acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou will oversee the Games' opening and closing ceremonies, reported local media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE