Sports World: Messi tests negative, has returned to PSG

Messi tests negative, has returned to PSG

PARIS • Lionel Messi has tested negative for Covid-19 and is now back in France and will resume training "in the coming days", Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old tested positive for the virus while in his native Argentina last week but flew back to Paris on Wednesday. He missed PSG's 4-0 French Cup win against Vannes on Monday. His availability for Sunday's Ligue 1 tie at Lyon is unclear.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Arnold appointed United's new CEO

LONDON • Manchester United yesterday promoted insider Richard Arnold to the role of chief executive officer, effectively replacing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the football club's boss.

Arnold, who has been managing director for over eight years, was seen as a favourite to take over after Woodward announced in April he would be stepping down after the failed bid for a breakaway European Super League.

REUTERS

Khawaja reprises 2019 Ashes form

SYDNEY • Usman Khawaja returned to haunt England yesterday with a century, four years after plundering another big Ashes hundred at the same ground, as Australia took a firm grip of the fourth Test in Sydney.

Playing his first Test since the 2019 Ashes Series in England in place of Covid-isolated Travis Head, he was at his best at the Sydney Cricket Ground in compiling 137 off 260 balls to put Australia in charge after a declaration at 416 for eight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE