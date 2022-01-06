Sports World: Yap leads S'pore golf pro series final leg

Yap leads S'pore golf pro series final leg

Singapore's Jesse Yap fired a four-under 67 to take the first-round lead in the final leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational yesterday.

Abdul Hadi Uda Thith, who is seeking a third victory in the eight-leg series and leads the Order of Merit, is second at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course with 68.

Third-leg winner Mitchell Slorach, local amateur Ryan Ang and fourth-leg winner Marc Ong are tied for third after each carded 70 at the two-day event.

'Lucky' 13th as Broad dismisses Warner

SYDNEY • Stuart Broad got his man again - for the 13th time - as he helped England fight back against Australia on the opening day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test yesterday.

Broad, dismayed at being passed over for two of England's three Test drubbings in the series, showed what his team had been missing by snaring David Warner at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia lost two late wickets and went to stumps at 126 for three off only 46.5 overs following four rain interruptions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Limit on fans for Africa Cup of Nations

DAKAR • Stadiums at this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will have their capacity capped at 80 per cent for the host nation's matches due to the pandemic, the Confederation of African Football said on Tuesday.

Other fixtures in the Jan 9-Feb 6 competition will hold only 60 per cent of the ground's capacity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'Money' eyes 'Money Kicks' for show bout

DUBAI • Floyd Mayweather will take part in an exhibition fight on Feb 20 on a helipad atop the Burj Al Hotel in Dubai against ayet-to-be-named opponent, Boxing Junkie reported on Tuesday.

The boxer, who will turn 45 four days after the fight, has been targeting YouTuber Rashed "Money Kicks" Belhasa as his opponent, according to media reports.

REUTERS