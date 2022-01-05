Sports World

Serbian billionaire acquires Saints

LONDON • English Premier League club Southampton have been taken over by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak's Sport Republic investment firm, it announced yesterday.

The specialists in sport and entertainment investments have purchased the 80 per cent shareholding previously owned by Gao Jisheng for a reported £100 million (S$183.5 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Reed, Finau to play in Saudi International

LOS ANGELES • Patrick Reed and Tony Finau are the latest leading golfers to be playing in the Saudi International next month.

Running opposite of the Feb 3-6 Pebble Beach event on the PGA Tour, the US$5 million (S$6.8 million) event's field includes two-time winner Dustin Johnson and 2020 champion Graeme McDowell.

REUTERS

Broad fills in for Robinson at Ashes

SYDNEY • England recalled veteran bowler Stuart Broad to partner Jimmy Anderson in the fourth cricket Test against Australia in Sydney starting today, the only change to the side who lost the Ashes last week.

He comes in for Ollie Robinson, who has been rested for a clash in which the tourists are playing for pride after three defeats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE