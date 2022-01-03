Sports World: Messi gets virus and is isolating in Argentina

Messi gets virus and is isolating in Argentina

PARIS • Star Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating, his Paris Saint-Germain team said.

The 34-year-old is back in his home country Argentina and will remain there until he tests negative, boss Mauricio Pochettino said, adding that it was unclear how many games he will miss.

BLOOMBERG

Clarity on Djokovic's status 'in coming days'

MELBOURNE • Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said yesterday there was still "quite a bit to play out" on whether Novak Djokovic will defend his title in Melbourne, with a clearer picture "in the coming days".

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's vaccination status is still unknown. All participants at the Jan 17-30 opening Slam of the year need to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Medvedev wobbles but helps Russia advance

SYDNEY • Russian Daniil Medvedev's season opened with a defeat at the hands of Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the ATP Cup in Sydney yesterday.

The world No. 2 lost 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) but returned with Roman Safiullin to seal a 2-1 Group B victory for the defending champions with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the doubles.

REUTERS