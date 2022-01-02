SportsWorld

Virus-hit Ganguly leaves hospital

NEW DELHI • Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital, where he had been admitted earlier in the week following his positive Covid-19 test, the ESPN Cricinfo website reported on Friday.

Cricinfo said the hospital declared Ganguly, who is considered one of India's greatest cricketers and is among their most successful captains, "clinically stable", adding that the 49-year-old would "remain in home isolation".

Japan prefers Rugby C'ship to Six Nations

TOKYO • The Japan Rugby Football Union is in talks with both the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship to ensure regular international games, but would prefer the national team to join the southern hemisphere competition, its chief executive officer Kensuke Iwabuchi has said.

Citing the time-zone perspective, he said it would be in the interests of the Brave Blossoms, who have barely played in the past two years because of Covid-19, to compete against Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa rather than northern hemisphere sides.

Ethiopians break 5km world records

BARCELONA • Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi and Ejgayehu Taye ended 2021 on a high when they broke the men's and women's 5km world records at the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona on Friday.

Aregawi nearly broke Joshua Cheptegei's world record in Lille last month and was successful this time, clocking 12min 49sec to shave two seconds off the mark previously held by the Ugandan, who is the Olympic 5,000m champion. Taye won in 14:19, taking nearly half a minute off the mixed race record.

