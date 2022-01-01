Sports World: Monaco sack Kovac, claims club source

Monaco sack Kovac, claims club source

MONACO • French Ligue 1 football club Monaco have sacked coach Niko Kovac, a source close to the club said on Thursday.

The former Bayern Munich boss took over the under-performing side from Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year contract with the option of a further season.

The 50-year-old, was told about the decision by the club's board late on Thursday, with the team lying in sixth in the top division.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Uzbek teen replaces Carlsen as champion

BAKU • A 17-year-old Uzbek prodigy became the youngest world rapid chess champion on Tuesday, scoring 9.5 points in the 13-round event in Poland.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov won the second tiebreak blitz game against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia. Dethroned champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, who lost to Abdusattorov in the first round of the day, settled for third place.

Ashes win may not save Langer his job

SYDNEY • Australia's high performance chief Ben Oliver said that a decision on Justin Langer's future would be made after the completion of cricket's Ashes series, with the coach's contract set to expire this year.

Langer's leadership was criticised amid player discontent over his coaching style in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup but he steered Australia to victory over New Zealand in the final, and has guided them to an unassailable 3-0 lead over England in the Ashes series.

REUTERS