Sports World: Pavlyuchenkova latest virus victim

Pavlyuchenkova latest virus victim

MELBOURNE • French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's tennis Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian said yesterday.

The women's Tour will kick off its season next week with a WTA 500 event in Adelaide and two 250 events in Melbourne before the year's first Major is played from Jan 17.

Several players have had their preparations for the Australian Open disrupted due to the virus recently, including Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Andrey Rublev, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur, who all tested positive after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month.

REUTERS

Doping under tennis' integrity agency

LONDON • The International Tennis Integrity Agency will handle both anti-doping and anti-corruption programmes in the sport from tomorrow, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.

The sport's anti-doping programme was previously overseen by the ITF but the Tennis Integrity Supervisory Board unanimously confirmed the agency would take over next year.

REUTERS

NHL shortens virus quarantine period

LOS ANGELES • The isolation period for fully vaccinated National Hockey League players after a positive Covid-19 test has been cut from 10 days to five provided they meet a set of guidelines, the NHL and its players' association said on Wednesday.

The change in protocol, which also applies to vaccinated operations staff, comes after dozens of games were postponed this season due to the pandemic, leading the league to pull its players from the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

In order to leave isolation five days after a positive Covid-19 test, vaccinated players must not show a fever or other symptoms and must return a negative polymerase chain reaction test.

REUTERS