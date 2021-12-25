SportsWorld: Pele discharged from hospital after chemo

Pele discharged from hospital after chemo

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football great Pele was discharged from hospital on Thursday after two weeks of chemotherapy for a colon tumour, said the Sao Paulo hospital that treated him.

The 81-year-old "is stable and will continue the treatment of the colon tumour that was identified in September of this year", the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.

Pele underwent surgery for the tumour on Sept 4, spending a month in the hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

20mm standard set for athletic shoes

PARIS • The sole thickness for all athletic shoes in track and field events will be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from Nov 1, 2024 after the Paris Olympics, World Athletics said on Thursday.

Current regulations allow for shoes to have maximum thickness between 20 and 25mm depending on the event, while it can go up to 40mm for road races. The decision was made as carbon and foam soles in shoes appear to be improving performances, and the governing body is seeking to balance "innovation and fairness".

REUTERS

$38m record prize for female golfers

LONDON • The Ladies European Tour (LET) is set to offer players a record prize fund of €24.5 million (S$37.7 million) next year after it announced 31 events across 21 countries, the most number of tournaments in its 44-year history.

The prize money has increased by €4.5 million over last season and is €19 million more than in 2019, the LET said. Two new tournaments have been added while eight events will return to the calendar next year, including the Women's Irish Open, which will feature after a decade-long absence.

REUTERS