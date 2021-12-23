Sports World: Men's 1,500m is final world mark in UAE

Men's 1,500m is final world mark in UAE

ABU DHABI • Germany's Florian Wellbrock set a short course world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle on the final day of the world championships in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old, who won gold in the 10km open water event at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 14min 6.88sec on Tuesday to beat Gregorio Paltrinieri's mark of 14:08.065.

It was the meet's fourth world mark after Canadian Margaret MacNeil's in the women's 50m backstroke, Hong Konger Siobhan Haughey's in the women's 200m freestyle and Sweden's women equalling the Americans' mark in the 4x50m medley relay.

Mendy charged with further count of rape

LONDON • Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, a court was told yesterday.

The 27-year-old is now facing seven allegations of rape and one of sexual assault against five different women. According to the BBC, the earlier charges happened between October last year and August, while the latest is alleged to have taken place in July. He is due to go on trial next year.

NHL bars players from Winter Games

WASHINGTON • National Hockey League (NHL) players will not compete in February's Winter Olympics due to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to their domestic season, the sport's governing body announced yesterday.

Without the stars, men's national teams in Beijing would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where minor-league and retired players filled out rosters.

