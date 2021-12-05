SportsWorld

Sindhu to face An for World Tour Finals title

BALI • India's P.V. Sindhu booked her final place in the BWF World Tour Finals after a hard-fought win over Akane Yamaguchi in their women's singles semi-final clash yesterday.

The reigning world champion beat her Japanese opponent 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 to set up today's showpiece match with South Korea's An Se-young, who defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, 25-23, 21-17.

Olympic champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark will face Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles final today.

REUTERS

Kim leads after third day at Laguna Phuket

PHUKET • South Korea's Kim Bi-o held off a Thai charge to retain the lead yesterday for a third day in a row at the Laguna Phuket Championship.

He carded one-over 71 for an 11-under 199 total to lead by a stroke over Thai duo Panuphol Pittayarat (68) and Phachara Khongwatmai (69). The US$1 million (S$1.37 million) tournament is the second Asian Tour tee-off since the Malaysian Open in March last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rusada appoints new head amid crisis

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday appointed Veronika Loginova as the new head of their national anti-doping agency, as Moscow tries to emerge from a years-long doping crisis.

The Rusada anti-doping agency has been run by acting director Mikhail Bukhanov since the body's former chief was dismissed in August last year.

It is hoped Loginova's appointment will help Russia win back the right to compete with its flag and national anthem by December next year.

REUTERS