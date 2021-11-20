SportsWorld

Van Bronckhorst is Rangers' manager

GLASGOW • Scottish football champions Rangers hired Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new coach on Thursday, after Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa.

The former Rangers midfielder, who was boss of Guangzhou R&F last year, is the 17th permanent manager in the club's history.

The 46-year-old Dutchman, who will need a work permit, arrives with Rangers four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LA Angels' Ohtani is American League MVP

LOS ANGELES • Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named Most Valuable Player of Major League Baseball's American League on Thursday.

Ohtani, often compared to MLB great Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, was the unanimous pick over Toronto Blue Jays players Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Marcus Semien in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He is the first Japanese player to win the award since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

REUTERS

Captain Paine resigns despite being cleared

MELBOURNE • Tim Paine stepped down as Australia Test cricket captain yesterday, after revelations that he had been investigated and cleared over sending sexually explicit text messages to a female former colleague four years ago.

Breaking down while reading from a statement in Hobart, Paine said he was cleared by the Cricket Australia Integrity Unit but his actions did not meet the standards of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community.

REUTERS