SportsWorld

Tai best S'pore golfer in Asia-Pacific event

Yoko Tai shot a creditable 69 yesterday to be Singapore's top finisher at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi. The younger sister of national men's golfer Hiroshi totalled five-under 283 and was joint 16th, 11 strokes behind Japanese winner Mizuki Hashimoto (68).

Hailey Loh carded a 73 to end tied-43rd on six-over 294. The other locals Jaymie Ng and Shayne Lim missed the cut, Shang Yu retired after the first round while Aloysa Atienza completed her second round before being disqualified.

Xavi signs Alves for second Barca stint

BARCELONA • Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez's first signing.

The 38-year-old Brazilian has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September but is ineligible until the transfer window opens early next January. He played for the Nou Camp outfit between 2008 and 2016 when he lifted the Champions League title three times alongside Xavi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

$39m subsidy for Olympic committees

BEIJING • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to offer US$28.5 million (S$38.5 million) to national Olympic committees (NOCs) for participating in this year's Tokyo Summer Games, with a new subsidy programme planned for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Olympic Solidarity Commission increased the subsidy budget by US$10.3 million in April last year to assist NOCs in the run-up to Tokyo 2020, which was pushed back by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated US$5 million from the Tokyo postponement subsidy will go towards a similar programme for NOCs participating in China.

REUTERS

Thompson, Kupcho share Pelican lead

MIAMI • Lexi Thompson and Jennifer Kupcho scored matching rounds of six-under 64 on Friday to tie for the 36-hole lead at the Pelican Women's Championship at Belleair, Florida.

At 11-under 129, the American duo lead Ireland's Leona Maguire (68) and Chinese Taipei's Hsu Wei-ling (64) by one shot. Five more players are tied for fifth at 131 at Pelican Golf Club.

REUTERS