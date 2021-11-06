SportsWorld

Leow is top local in Dubai after 3 rounds

Singapore golfer James Leow fired a four-under 67 in yesterday's third round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to move up the leaderboard and is 21st on four-under 209.

He trails Japanese leader Keita Nakajima (67) by seven shots at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. His compatriots Brandon Han, Justin Kuk (both 72) and Wong Qi Wen (75) have totals of 210, 214 and 219 respectively.

LeBron-less Lakers lose to Thunder again

LOS ANGELES • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, capped by a 34-foot three-pointer with 1min 18sec remaining, as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder continued to find success against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 107-104 National Basketball Association victory on Thursday.

Luguentz Dort added 17 points as the Thunder defeated the Lakers for the second time in nine days. They are the only two victories for Oklahoma City in eight tries this season.

The Lakers were playing without LeBron James, who is expected to be out for a week with an abdominal strain.

REUTERS

Iraq to host two qualifiers in Qatar

DOHA • Iraq's home World Cup qualifying ties against Syria and South Korea will be played at a neutral venue in Doha owing to security issues, the Asian Football Confederation said yesterday.

Iraq, who are yet to win a match in the third round of qualifiers and sit fifth in Group A, will play Syria (Nov 11) and South Korea (Nov 16) at Qatar's Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

REUTERS