SportsWorld

Germans one win from World Cup final berth

HAMBURG • Substitute Thomas Muller scored an 81st minute winner to complete Germany's 2-1 comeback victory over visitors Romania in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Following Ianis Hagi's opener, Serge Gnabry equalised for the Germans, who have now won all four matches under new coach Hansi Flick.

They lead the standings in Group J with 18 points from seven matches, six ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia, and could now seal their spot with a win over North Macedonia tomorrow.

Green light for Ashes tour in Australia

LONDON • England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave "conditional approval" for the trip on Friday.

There were fears the Ashes would be cancelled over tough Covid-19 quarantine guidelines which England's players and their families will have to follow in Australia. But the five-match series is now set to start as scheduled in December following talks between Cricket Australia, the ECB and England's players this week.

Ramey and Im share 2nd-round lead

LAS VEGAS • Chad Ramey and South Korea's Im Sung-jae both birdied their final holes on Friday, and they share the lead after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

Ramey and Im shot six-under 65s at TPC Summerlin for a 14-under 128 total. Sam Burns (63) and Adam Schenk (65) are tied for third place at 13 under.

