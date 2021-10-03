SportsWorld

S'pore's Goi in third round of Asian C'ships

Singapore's Goi Rui Xuan made the third round of the Asian Table Tennis Championships women's singles, after beating Uzbek Markhabo Magdieva 11-7, 14-12, 11-9 yesterday.

In the men's singles, teammates Josh Chua, Koen Pang, Beh Kun Ting, Lucas Tan and Clarence Chew all reached the second round in Doha.

Zalatoris in three-way tie for 2nd-round lead

JACKSON • PGA Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris fired a course-record 61 on Friday in Mississippi in the second round of the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.

He moved into a tie for the lead with fellow Americans Nick Watney (66) and first-round leader Sahith Theegala (67) with the trio on 13-under 131 total.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Springboks shock All Blacks to end on high

GOLD COAST • World champions South Africa yesterday snapped a three-game losing streak to stun Rugby Championship winners New Zealand 31-29 and end the tournament strongly, while Australia beat Argentina 32-17.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE