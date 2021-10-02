SportsWorld

S'pore golfer Shannon misses cut in S. Korea

Singapore golfer Shannon Tan missed the cut at the Hana Financial Group Championship yesterday as she finished tied-86th on four-over 146 after the first two rounds.

The 17-year-old, one of three amateurs in the 180-player field at the 1.5 billion South Korean won (S$1.72 million) tournament, carded a one-over 72 at Pocheon Adonis Country Club, mixing three birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey.

Pro athletes added to Victoria health order

MELBOURNE • Australia's Victoria state has included professional athletes in a vaccination mandate that will require about 1.25 million "authorised workers" to have two Covid-19 shots by the end of this month.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the health order yesterday as the authorities continue to grapple with an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The state is home to dozens of professional football, cricket, Australian Rules and rugby teams, although it is unclear if the mandate will extend to athletes visiting from other states or overseas.

REUTERS

Butcher wants heading phased out

LONDON • Former England defender Terry Butcher wants heading to be gradually phased out of the sport to reduce the risk of brain trauma and neurodegenerative diseases.

With several former players, especially from England's World Cup-winning team of 1966, being diagnosed with dementia, the 62-year-old said he eventually wanted to see no heading in football.

The Premier League has recommended players should attempt only a "maximum of 10 higher force headers" in a week during training sessions this season.

REUTERS

Raducanu into main draw at Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES • US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who had to qualify for Flushing Meadows, has received a main draw wildcard to the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters 1000 event next week.

Ex-world No. 1s Kim Clijsters, a former two-time winner in the event, and Andy Murray were on Thursday also awarded wildcards.

REUTERS