SportsWorld

Koeman banned two matches for arguing

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Friday escaped with the minimum two-match ban as punishment for his red card the previous evening when Barcelona drew 0-0 at Cadiz.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) disciplinary opted to hand him the shortest permitted suspension after his sending off in the final minute for arguing with officials.

He will not be able to sit on the bench today as Barcelona host Levante and next Saturday when Barcelona visit champions Atletico Madrid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trio in joint-lead in Arkansas C'ship

LOS ANGELES • Australia's Katherine Kirk and South Koreans Kim A-lim and Ji Eun-hee were tied for the first-round lead at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship, after shooting rounds of eight-under 63 on Friday.

All three co-leaders went bogey-free in the first round of the 54-hole tournament. They led Sarah Burnham by one stroke.

REUTERS

Second 4-year term for UCI president

LOS ANGELES • David Lappartient has been re-elected for a four-year second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the governing body said on Friday, having stood unopposed at its congress during the Road World Championships in Belgium.

Lappartient, who took over from Britain's Brian Cookson in 2017, will remain in his role until 2025. The Frenchman, 48, was previously president of the European Cycling Union.

REUTERS