Sports World : Villarreal undone by Valencia's late goals

Villarreal undone by Valencia's late goals

MADRID • Valencia scored twice in the last five minutes through Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes to beat visiting neighbours Villarreal 2-1 and claim a much-needed three points for under-pressure coach Javi Gracia on Friday.

It seemed that Gerard Moreno's 39th-minute penalty, awarded for handball following a VAR (video assistant referee) intervention, would be enough to secure the points - but Valencia's late show means it is now eight La Liga league games without a win for Unai Emery's side.

REUTERS

Djokovic healthy and raring to go in Miami

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at the March 24-April 4 Miami Open, having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defence.

The 33-year-old Serb suffered the injury during a third-round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world No. 1 tomorrow, holding the top spot for the 311th week.

REUTERS

Woods unconscious when found after crash

LOS ANGELES • Documents made public on Friday note that the first person to reach Tiger Woods after the golfer's rollover crash last month found him unconscious in the mangled SUV.

A police affidavit says the man, who is not named, told them he heard the crash near his Rolling Hills Estates home and walked to the accident, where he found Woods with his face and chin covered in blood. The man said he tried to speak to Woods but was unable to get a response. Law enforcement previously had not disclosed that Woods had lost consciousness.

REUTERS

Conners a stroke in front after a 69

MIAMI • Canada's Corey Conners eagled the par-5 16th for the second consecutive day to seize a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Conners, chasing his second Tour title after the 2019 Texas Open, fired a three-under 69 to stand on nine-under 135 after 36 holes at Bay Hill in Orlando. He was ahead of Scotland's Martin Laird, who was on 136 after a 67 that included an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kupcho, Ernst fire 67s again for joint-lead

MIAMI • Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst shot matching 67s on Friday for the second consecutive round at the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida, and are tied for the lead at 10-under 134.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda had the day's best round at the Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club, a bogey-free, seven-under 65 that has her two shots back in third place.

REUTERS