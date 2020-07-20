Sports World: Matildas coach leaves to join new A-League side

Matildas coach leaves to join new A-League side

SYDNEY • The Australian women's national football team are hunting for a new coach after Ante Milicic yesterday quit in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics being pushed back by a year.

The former Socceroos assistant has decided not to steer the Sam Kerr-led Matildas at Tokyo 2020 next July, taking up a three-year contract with new A-League club Macarthur FC.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Top Chinese swim coach dies of brain cancer

BEIJING • Renowned Chinese swimming coach Xu Guoyi died of cerebral cancer at the age of 50 yesterday, five years after he was first diagnosed with the illness. His proteges included 2012 double Olympic champion Ye Shiwen, world champions Xu Jiayu, Fu Yuanhui and rising star Li Zhuhao.

XINHUA

Marquez falls in MotoGP return, Quartararo wins

MADRID • Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won his first MotoGP race as he took the chequered flag in an incident-packed race at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez yesterday.

Defending champion Marc Marquez of Honda made two mistakes as the season finally got under way after more than four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a crash that ended his race with four laps to go.

REUTERS