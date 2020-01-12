Sports world: Youngsters rule in badminton finals

Youngsters rule in badminton finals

Teenage top seeds reigned at the Singapore Sports Hub National Open Badminton Championships yesterday.

Jaslyn Hooi, 19, saw off the 23-year-old Grace Chua 21-16, 21-8 in the women's singles final at the OCBC Arena. Another 19-year-old, Jason Teh, beat the 22-year-old Vega Nio Nirwanda 21-14, 21-11 in the men's singles final.

In addition to their respective trophies, Hooi and Teh won $1,000 each in prize money.

Leow 15 strokes behind leader in HK

Singapore's SEA Games golf champion James Leow shot a two-over 72 at the Hong Kong Open yesterday for a 212 total. He was joint-62nd after the third round.

Australian leader Wade Ormsby carded a 66 for 197 to lead by two ahead of Thai Gunn Charoenkul (65) in the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) event, which was rescheduled from last month because of the ongoing protests.

Williams storms into Auckland final

AUCKLAND • Serena Williams delivered a masterclass in her semi-final at tennis' WTA Auckland Classic yesterday, needing only 43 minutes to down rising star Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1.

She will play the unseeded Jessica Pegula, who stunned Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Injured trio pull out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE • Australian Open organisers said yesterday that US Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet had withdrawn from the Jan 20-Feb 2 Grand Slam because of injury.

Andreescu said that it was a "tough decision", but she had to respect the recuperation plan for her knee. Tournament officials said on Twitter that the two men also had knee issues.

ASSOCIATED PRESS