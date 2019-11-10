Sports World: Wenger rejects Bayern's version

Wenger rejects Bayern's version

MUNICH • Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has contradicted a claim by Bayern Munich that they turned him down as a candidate for the head coach's position.

On Thursday, the German football champions, who sacked Niko Kovac last Sunday, put out a statement claiming the Frenchman had called club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to express interest in the vacant role.

However, Wenger rejected Bayern's version of events, criticising the club for leaking "rumours from everywhere" and, yesterday, he told broadcaster beIN Sports: "For me, the situation is settled."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Froome gears up for fifth Tour title

LONDON • Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome said surgery to remove a metal plate and six screws from his hip went perfectly, with the cyclist overcoming another hurdle to regaining full fitness on Friday night.

The Briton, 34, suffered multiple fractures in a high-speed crash during June's Criterium du Dauphine stage race.

But his "driving force" to win a fifth Tour title next July, as well as a possible ride at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games road race, are inspiring his faster-than-expected recovery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE