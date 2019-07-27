Sports World : Possible early Xmas gift for Pool fans

Possible early Xmas gift for Pool fans

LONDON • Manager Jurgen Klopp could secure an early present for Liverpool fans by winning the Club World Cup final four days before Christmas.

World football governing body Fifa said yesterday that the seven-team tournament in Qatar, hosts of the 2022 World Cup, would run from Dec 11-21. Mexico's Monterrey and New Caledonian outfit Hienghene Sport have already booked their berths while representatives of the hosts, Asia and Africa are still to be confirmed.

As the Champions League winners, Liverpool will enter the semi-final stage with their match on Dec 18, a day after the as yet unknown Copa Libertadores winners play the first semi-final tie.

DPA

Arsenal pair are targeted by robbers

LONDON • Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding robbers in a terrifying ordeal in London captured on video circulated on social media.

The Daily Mail reported that Thursday's incident - which saw masked aggressors pulling up alongside Ozil's car - happened close to a Turkish restaurant and a club spokesman confirmed that the duo were fine.

Separately, the Gunners announced the season-long loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and the signing of France Under-20 defender William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, although he will be loaned back to the French Ligue 1 club next season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Second pro boxing death in a week

BUENOS AIRES • Professional boxing suffered its second death in the space of a week after 23-year-old Argentinian super lightweight Hugo Santillan died on Thursday night from injuries suffered in the ring last Saturday.

ESPN reported that he underwent surgery for a clot in his brain and twice went into cardiorespiratory failure before dying of cardiac arrest.

Santillan had collapsed in the ring after fighting to a draw with Uruguay's Eduardo Abreu. His death comes on the heels of the fatal brain injury suffered by junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev in Maryland after the Russian lost to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE