SportsWorld

Gold for bowling pair at Asian Youth C'ships

•Singapore bowlers Brandon Ong and Jomond Chia won the boys' doubles gold at the April 17-25 Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Kuching, Malaysia yesterday.

The pair scored 2,740 pinfalls to end ahead of Malaysia's Nevern Marcellinus and Muhammad Hafiz (2,526).

In the girls' doubles event, Singapore's Charmaine Chang and Amabel Chua had 2,354 pinfalls to finish third behind Malaysia's Nur Syazwani Sahar and Gillian Lim (2,513), and South Koreans Shin Hye-bin and Jeong Ye-ri (2,389).

Barca edge closer to retaining LaLiga title

BARCELONA • Barcelona are closing in on their eighth LaLiga title in 11 years, after Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba both scored in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Victory means the Spanish football giants now lead the standings on 77 points after 33 games, nine points ahead of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid.

Barca will only have to beat Alaves tomorrow and then Levante on Saturday to be crowned champions at the Nou Camp, while three points against Alaves should be enough if Atletico lose to Valencia on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Johnson leads by one at RBC Heritage

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson overhauled halfway leader Shane Lowry to open up a one-stroke advantage after the third round of the windswept RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Saturday.

He shot a three-under 68 in trying conditions to end on 10-under 203, making his move with three consecutive birdies from the 13th.

Lowry's lead evaporated with three bogeys on the back nine and he finished with an even-par 71, tied for second on nine under along with Ian Poulter (67) and Rory Sabbatini (68). REUTERS

Barty leads Australia into Fed Cup final

SYDNEY • Ashleigh Barty continued her recent strong run of form and guided Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993 with a 3-2 victory over Belarus in Brisbane yesterday.

Barty, who won both her singles matches in the semi-finals, partnered veteran Samantha Stosur to beat Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the deciding doubles to set up a final against either France or Romania. REUTERS