Sports World : Scrivener, Flanagan, Kaufman lead in Vic

Scrivener, Flanagan, Kaufman lead in Vic

GEELONG • Australia's Jason Scrivener and Nick Flanagan shared a two-shot lead while American Kim Kaufman took charge of the women's tournament at the pioneering Vic Open golf tournament yesterday.

The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the LPGA Tour, is the only one in the world with male and female fields playing, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money.

Scrivener carded six birdies in his six-under 66 on day two while fellow Australian Flanagan shot a 68 to go with his opening 62. Kaufman, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, fired her second 66 in a row to be two ahead of Japan's Haru Nomura.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

IPC to lift ban on Russia by mid-March

MOSCOW • The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said yesterday it would lift the ban on the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) by March 15, under certain conditions.

Russia has been barred from international Paralympic competitions since August 2016 over allegations of state-sponsored doping similar to the ones that led to the suspension of its athletics federation and anti-doping agency.

The IPC added the RPC had met 69 of the 70 reinstatement criteria outlined in 2016, and it would publish criteria for it to keep its conditional reinstatement.

REUTERS

Fire at Flamengo facility kills 10 people

RIO DE JANEIRO • A fire swept through the training centre and lodgings of Brazilian football club Flamengo yesterday, killing 10 people, including members of the club's youth side.

At least three youths aged 14 and 15 were injured in the blaze, which reportedly started after an air-conditioner caught fire, with one of them said to be in a serious condition.

O Globo newspaper reported that the building did not have the correct permits and one of the deceased has since been identified as 15-year-old goalkeeper Christian Esmerio.

REUTERS

Solskjaer is EPL manager for January

LONDON • Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named January's English Premier League manager of the month yesterday after an unbeaten start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian, who replaced Jose Mourinho in December, becomes the first United manager to receive the award since long-time boss Alex Ferguson in October 2012, during the season when the club last won the league title. REUTERS 2020 Tokyo Olympic medals from e-waste

TOKYO • All medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be made from metal collected by recycling electronic waste, Games organisers said yesterday.

The e-waste includes old smartphones and laptops collected from the public. Recycled metal has also been collected from local Japanese businesses and industry.

Organisers had set a target to collect 30.3kg of gold, 4,100kg of silver and 2,700kg of bronze. They hit the target for bronze last June, and by October had more than 90 per cent of the gold and 85 per cent of the silver.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE