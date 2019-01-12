Sports World : Slingers fend off Wolf Warriors for away win

Slingers fend off Wolf Warriors for away win

The Singapore Slingers survived a fourth-quarter onslaught away to Zhuhai Wolf Warriors to escape with a 107-103 Asean Basketball League win.

Centre John Fields led all scorers in China with 36 points, while fellow American Xavier Alexander converted the game-tying and match-ending free throws. Singaporeans Delvin Goh and Tay Ding Loon impressed with 14 and nine points respectively against the hosts, who featured former NBA players Eddy Curry (19 points) and Michael Taylor (32 points).

The Slingers (7-4) rose to fourth in the 10-team league.

Loh continues fine run but Yeo shown the exit

Singapore's world No. 125 shuttler Loh Kean Yew stunned Chinese Taipei's sixth seed Wang Tzu-wei 21-19, 20-22, 21-11 in 69 minutes last night to make the semi-finals of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters.

The qualifier will face Frenchman Brice Leverdez today in the Level 5, Super 300 tournament.

In the women's singles, Loh's compatriot Yeo Jia Min lost 14-21, 21-15, 21-18 to Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani in an hour.

US cops seek Ronaldo DNA sample over case

LOS ANGELES • Police in Nevada have formally asked the Italian authorities to obtain a DNA sample from Juventus football star Cristiano Ronaldo in the investigation of accusations that he raped a woman a decade ago in Las Vegas.

Ronaldo, 33, has maintained he is innocent of rape and said through his lawyer on Thursday that the sexual encounter in question was consensual. The matter came to light in September last year when Kathryn Mayorga sued Ronaldo in Clark County District Court in Nevada, accusing him of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, then paying her US$375,000 (S$506,700) in hush money.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aldridge scores 56 as Spurs beat Thunder

LOS ANGELES • LaMarcus Aldridge tallied a career-high 56 points, as the San Antonio Spurs overcame Russell Westbrook's triple double by outgunning the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 in a double overtime National Basketball Association thriller on Thursday.

His epic performance saw him surpass his previous career high of 45 points which he set against the Utah Jazz last March. Westbrook had 24 points, 24 rebounds and 13 assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•