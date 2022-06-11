SportSG to take over Sports Hub

The Government will take over the ownership and management of the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 9, after terminating its partnership with the private consortium that has been running it since 2014.

This will allow it to make the hub more accessible to the broader community for sports, lifestyle, entertainment and social activities, and develop Kallang into a vibrant and integrated sports, wellness and lifestyle precinct.

National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) and SportsHub Pte Ltd (SHPL) agreed on the termination yesterday, bringing an end to the public-private partnership that has been beset with problems, including the poor condition of the football field, even as world-class names and acts like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Irish rock band U2 drew the crowds.

The partnership was to have run from 2010 to 2035. Under the arrangement, SHPL designed, built, financed and operated the Sports Hub, and bore the cost of the project, which was completed in 2014.

SportSG had to pay SHPL an annual fee of about $193.7 million from 2014 to 2035 to finance and operate the hub. It has since paid about $1.5 billion.

The terms of the project agreement allowed SportSG to terminate the partnership and take over the ownership and management without any penalties.

Upon termination, SportSG will pay a sum to SHPL comprising the outstanding amount of the construction debt and open market value of the Sports Hub. It said it was unable to reveal the sum as this was being finalised.

In addition, SportSG will take over all future operating costs. The cost of terminating the partnership arrangement, together with future operating costs, would be comparable to the further $2.32 billion that SportSG would have paid had it continued the arrangement till 2035, it said.

A new corporate entity to run the Sports Hub and work with private sector partners will be set up for particular programmes or events.

SportSG added that it will engage SHPL employees to discuss employment opportunities.

The 35ha Sports Hub comprises the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, the OCBC Aquatic Centre, a multi-purpose indoor OCBC Arena, the 41,000 sq m Kallang Wave Mall and the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which was built in 1990.

SHPL is a private consortium comprising three equity partners - Infrared Capital Partners, Global Spectrum Asia and Cushman & Wakefield Facilities & Engineering - which operate the facility.

At a news conference yesterday, SportSG chairman Kon Yin Tong said taking back ownership and management of the Sports Hub will enable it to be turned into the "heart of sports in Singapore" and ride on synergies to develop the Kallang Alive precinct.

The Kallang Alive project, announced in 2019, will see six new developments built in the area around the Sports Hub. These include the Kallang Football Hub and the Singapore Tennis Centre.

SportSG also said that the Sports Hub should be a "community icon for all to enjoy", from youth taking part in the National School Games to Singaporeans exercising and enjoying the facilities there.

Mr Kon thanked SHPL for its role in this project. He explained that "a confluence of factors" led to the decision to terminate the agreement, and ultimately the aim was to "unlock the full potential for Singapore".

SportSG said Singapore needs to strengthen its position as a top-tier sport and lifestyle destination in the face of intensifying competition in the region.

Pressed by the media on how much the takeover would cost, Mr Kon, an accountant by training, urged them "not to focus on the costs and profitability, but also on the value offered by the project".

In a statement, SHPL chairman Bryn Jones said it will work to ensure a smooth transition over the next six months.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong hailed the move as a "new chapter for the Sports Hub".

He said it was important for the National Stadium to be open and accessible to all Singaporeans.

"Through this, we must also develop a sense of pride and affinity with the National Stadium, make it OUR HOME ground, and a place where opposing teams fear to tread!" he added.

