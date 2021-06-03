Sports World:City ready to spend big in close season

City ready to spend big in close season

LONDON • Manchester City will spend in the transfer window to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero and also improve the overall quality of the squad, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has promised.

The Argentina striker will leave for Barcelona on a free transfer on July 1 but the Emirati said City had big plans to invest in "quality" this summer.

Al Mubarak also warned the rest of the chasing pack his Premier League champions had no intention of "sitting back" and were "not satisfied with just winning the league".

REUTERS

Trio admitted to BWF Hall of Fame

BEIJING • Olympic gold medallists Zhang Ning, Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng have been inducted into the Badminton World Federation's Hall of Fame, the sport's governing body said yesterday.

Zhang, 46, won gold in the women's singles at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and was crowned world champion in 2003, while London 2012 champions Cai, 41, and Fu, 37, are the only men's doubles pair to have won four world titles.

BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer called the trio "iconic figures", saying "the standards they set will always be a challenge for younger generations".

REUTERS